Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Expands By 29.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,897. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.15.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

