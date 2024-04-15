Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Drops By 21.1%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.13. 75,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 5,002.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

