Short Interest in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expands By 35.8%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.31. 291,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,974. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

