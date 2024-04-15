Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Expands By 37.5%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

