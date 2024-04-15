Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 23.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,037.0 days.

NEC Stock Down 0.0 %

NEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. NEC has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

