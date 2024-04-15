Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 18.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. 18,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

