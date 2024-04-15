Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Declines By 17.2%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of NSANY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

