Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 31.6%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nortech Systems Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $16.55. 7,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.