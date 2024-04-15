Short Interest in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Declines By 16.8%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.72. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $123.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

