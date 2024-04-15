Short Interest in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Increases By 21.1%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

PetVivo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PETV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.62. 11,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PetVivo has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.