Short Interest in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Increases By 21.1%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
PetVivo Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PETV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.62. 11,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PetVivo has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PetVivo
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.