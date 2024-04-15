Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declines By 23.2%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 152,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,947. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

