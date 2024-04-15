Short Interest in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Drops By 21.3%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 631,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

