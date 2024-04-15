Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Drops By 10.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

