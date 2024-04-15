Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Rises By 26.7%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,502. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Buckle

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.