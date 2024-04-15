Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Expands By 28.9%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

KF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. 11,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,981. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

