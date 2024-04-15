Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 21.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 795,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 177,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

