Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Grows By 35.9%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.52. 175,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,263. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $32,382.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,549 shares of company stock worth $34,932. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

