Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Decreases By 17.0%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

