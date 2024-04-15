SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.84

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 18134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $185,285. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $6,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.