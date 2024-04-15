Sienna Senior Living (OTCBB:LWSCF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCBB:LWSCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
