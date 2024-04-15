Sierra Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 815,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

