Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 932,653 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

