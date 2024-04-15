Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. 1,934,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

