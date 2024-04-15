Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 869,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,795,502 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
