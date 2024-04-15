Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 869,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,795,502 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.53.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.