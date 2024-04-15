Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 5,657,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,755,674. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

