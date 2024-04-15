Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 14,402 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 158,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $34.10. 219,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.