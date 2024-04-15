Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

VFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.35. 4,853,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

