Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $43,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,425. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.