Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $43,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,425. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.