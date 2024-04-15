Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 6,341 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,994,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

