Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Bancorp makes up 5.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of Bancorp worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

