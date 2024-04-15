Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 535,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

GILD traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $67.85. 3,249,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

