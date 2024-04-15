Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $32.77. 1,061,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

