Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 714,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 278,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

