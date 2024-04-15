Snap-on’s (SNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $238.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

