Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) vs. CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Head to Head Survey

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) and CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and CIMC Enric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 8.31% 12.01% 7.86% CIMC Enric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and CIMC Enric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $292.95 million 1.25 $24.34 million $0.77 11.08 CIMC Enric N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than CIMC Enric.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and CIMC Enric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33 CIMC Enric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than CIMC Enric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of CIMC Enric shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats CIMC Enric on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CIMC Enric

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas and hydrogen trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, LPG trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas and hydrogen refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas and hydrogen industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand. It offers its products under the Enric, Sanctum, Hongtu, CIMC Tank, Cryobest, CIMC SOE, CIMC ENTECH, and CIMC Hydrogen brands. The company's Chemical and Environmental segment offers tank containers for the storage and transportation of liquefied or gasified chemicals and powder chemical under the CIMC Tank and Tankmiles brands. Its Liquid Food segment engineers, manufactures, and sells stainless steel tanks for storage and processing liquid food, such as beer, distilled spirits, and fruit juice and milk; and provides turnkey services for brewery and other liquid food industries under the Ziemann Holvrieka, Briggs of Burton, McMillan, and DME brands. The company also manufactures compressors and accessories, and pressure vessels; offers business solutions for gas equipment; researches and develops technology for natural gas equipment; cryogenic storage and transportation equipment design, manufacture, and technical services; collects, processes, and sells renewable resources; offers terminal and depot, and nonmetallic scrap processing services; and repairs and maintains pressure vessels. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. CIMC Enric Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Hong Kong) Limited.

