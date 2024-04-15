SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.90 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

