SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 9,470,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,307,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

