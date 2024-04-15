SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,472 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $302,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

