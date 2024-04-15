SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. 4,991,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,614,660. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

