SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,290,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

