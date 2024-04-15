Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Raymond James

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.16.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 967,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.27. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $313.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after purchasing an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

