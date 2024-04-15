Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,711,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,235,249 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,679,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,886,000 after buying an additional 1,091,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,642 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,488,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after purchasing an additional 229,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 734,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.