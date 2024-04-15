Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

