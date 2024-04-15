STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $132.05 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001607 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.05 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

