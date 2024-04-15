Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $25.94

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $27.02. Stellantis shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 828,633 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

