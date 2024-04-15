Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Porch Group Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of PRCH opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.16. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $76,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,936.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

