Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.52.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

