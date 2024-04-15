Stifel Nicolaus Raises ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $80.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. ePlus has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

