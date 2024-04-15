Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 38,677 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,372 put options.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 87,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 259,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,132,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.93 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

