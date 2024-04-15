Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,414 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 766% compared to the average daily volume of 2,243 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 1,264,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

